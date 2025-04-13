After a dreary Saturday… well, there’s not a ton of improvement today. It will be a bit better, but it’s still not great. Temperatures will be a bit warmer and the showers will be more of the showery variety versus the all day rain and drizzle we had yesterday. The center of our storm is off shore, so the closer you are to that, the more likely showers are today (the coast line). It’s still a chilly, brisk day with overcast skies and a decent breeze.

Central Mass will be drier today but still not 100% dry. A few on and off showers will drift through Metro West and across 495 but they won’t be as persistent as they will be on the coast.

So it’s another green square day on our April precipitation calendar, continuing the trend of a pretty gray April. The good news is the mild air and sunshine are back for Monday. Tuesday will stay mild, but the chance for showers does return.

After what we’ve dealt with this weekend and most of the month it seems, Monday will be a welcomed sight and a great day to get outside. Sun returns with a few high clouds at times with temperatures that climb to the 60s!

Tuesday will still be nice, but not as nice as Monday. There will be more clouds at play with a few on and off showers. It’s not like this weekend where it’s a cold rain as we stay in the 60s and the showers we do see won’t be around all day.

The showers will come in two waves. The first wave comes through during the morning commute with most of the midday hours being dry. As the sun breaks out late morning and into the afternoon, it will fuel a few pop up showers in the afternoon. So while you may (and likely will) see a rain drop or two at some point Tuesday, I don’t want it to be sold as a rainy day.