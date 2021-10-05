Skies gradually clear tonight and sunshine returns for the rest of the week! Wednesday morning will be cool in the upper 40s to low 50s and there will be a few clouds around. The afternoon is mainly sunny and it is mild with highs near 70º. A very light onshore wind will keep the coast a few degrees cooler.

We’ll do it again on Thursday! The morning is bright with temperatures in the low 50s. It remains sunny throughout the day and highs are above average in the low and mid 70s. Once again, a light onshore breeze keeps the coast a bit cooler.

Thinking about going golfing? We’ll have great weather the rest of the week. Wind is light Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday will have a light breeze. All three days are dry and mild.

It’s a great time to get your car washed now that we’re in this dry and calm pattern. If you wash the car tomorrow, it will last you at least 7 days!

The weekend is cooler with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and in the mid 60s on Sunday. We warm back up into the low and mid 70s next week and skies are mostly to partly cloudy.