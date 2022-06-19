7Weather- Skies gradually clear and sunshine returns to kick off the week!

It will take some time, but skies will begin to clear overnight. It’s another cool, June night with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures jump into the low 60s by 8AM Monday morning and then we hit highs into the mid and upper 70s inland. An onshore wind will be the coast cooler in the low 70s. It’s a beautiful day with low humidity and a light breeze.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny. A warm front stalls just west of us. That front will bring in clouds throughout both days. As of now it looks dry but if that warm front stalls closer to us, then we could have a few showers Wednesday.

The reason we have seasons has nothing to do with the distance between Earth and the Sun. We have seasons because Earth it tilted.

Tuesday is the summer solstice. This is when Earth’s tilt toward the sun is at a maximum.

It looks like Thursday will have a few showers with highs in the low and mid 70s. Friday is warm with a mix of sun and clouds.