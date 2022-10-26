After three days of rain and fog, the sun will finally return tomorrow! Today was a good soaking for some towns, in fact some street flooding occurred this morning. There was a steady and heavy stream of rain moving south to north from Nantucket to the Outer Cape, which is where INCHES of rain fell this morning. There was also a bullseye spot near Taunton and another in Worcester County.

While many areas saw at least a few tenths of an inch of rain, the Outer Cape won the rain competition with a lot of communities picking up 2, 3, or even 4″ of rain! The Chatham airport is where the 3.35″ was recorded, however another report from Chatham showed over 4″ of rain today.

Thankfully we’re clearing out and drying out tonight and that will lead to the sunshine back tomorrow! We’ll have the sunshine, temperatures will return to the 60s, setting up a fantastic day to be outside. The only downside of tomorrow is it will be a little breezy, but that’s just if we’re being picky. It will be noticeable for many but far from terrible or far from being strong enough to prevent you from getting out and enjoying the sun.

We’ll cool down a bit for the weekend but the sunshine will stick around and set up a great stretch of four days ahead! On the coast, it will still be a bit breezy Friday — especially the Cape. We’ll stay dry but a few high clouds will drift in. Saturday looks OUTSTANDING with blue skies, light wind, and temperatures spot on the average.