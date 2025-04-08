After a pretty gloomy start to the work week, skies spent the afternoon clearing out — of course the tradeoff for that was a very gusty wind. The wind will be with us through the overnight, but especially until 11pm. We have a wind advisory that remains in effect until then, at which point the wind will gradually begin to subside.

With clear skies, a bit less wind, and coming off of an already chilly day, temperatures will get pretty cold tonight. We’ll see overnight lows fall down into the 20s.

Clear skies finally come back for tomorrow, giving us abundant sunshine. A sight for sore eyes! While temperatures will still be cool, it’s a much nicer day than what we’ve had as of late. We’ll have all that sunshine and not much for wind. The April sunshine has some power behind it so while cooler, you’ll feel the warmth of the sun if you’re out and about.

Overall, we remain in a chilly pattern with highs staying below average through the weekend. Thursday is another pretty nice day with temperatures back closer to normal with increasing clouds through the day. As numbers start to fall off going into the weekend, we’ll bring clouds and rain showers back into the forecast. Friday is mostly cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower. The overcast skies with more widespread showers return for Saturday and Sunday, sadly, with an stiff onshore breeze to boot. Another brutal spring weekend in New England…