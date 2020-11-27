Sunshine Returns For the Weekend

7Weather- Saturday will have a mix of clouds of sun, and then Sunday is a full day of sunshine.

Saturday starts with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon as a weak disturbance moves through the area. This disturbance could produce a few sprinkles, and that’s it! Highs will be between 48-54º.

Sunday morning is chilly with temperatures in the low and mid 30s. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs near 50º.

Clouds and rain return to kick off the week. A low pressure system moves in throughout the afternoon on Monday. The day might start with some sun, but it quickly becomes overcast. Temperatures will be on the rise, and showers start as the warm front attached to the low pressure moves in.

Rain will be light initially, and then downpours are likely around the evening commute. Showers continue into the overnight hours, with a lingering shower possible early Tuesday morning.

It will also be windy with this system with potentially damaging wind gusts between 6 PM Monday – 1 AM Tuesday.