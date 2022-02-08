7Weather- Sunshine returns tomorrow and we’ll be a few degrees above average.

Wednesday morning starts chilly with temperatures in the mid and upper 20s. The afternoon has sunshine and highs reach into the low and mid 40s. Wind is light and 5-10mph.

A warm front lifts through the region on Thursday. There will be clouds in the morning as the front moves through and maybe a few sprinkles. Temperatures start in the low and mid 30s, and then we jump into the low and mid 40s by lunch time.

There will be some clearing in the afternoon. This allows highs to reach into the upper 40s. Some locations could hit 50º.

The week ends with mainly sunny skies on Friday and it remains in the 40s. Saturday will have clouds and sun with a spot showers possible. It is mild with highs 10-15º above average. The chilly air returns on Sunday and there will be lots of clouds around.