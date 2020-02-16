Sunshine Returns Monday, Showers Tuesday

7Weather- The week starts with great weather, and then you’ll need the rain gear Tuesday.

Temperatures start near freezing Monday, and then we jump into the low and mid 40s in the afternoon. A high pressure system moves in, kicking the clouds out and keeping skies clear.

Tuesday:

The morning commute will be dry

Precipitation start as light snow in northern Worcester County/southern NH between 10-11 AM

Light snow transitions to all rain between 12-1 PM – A coating to 1″ of snow possible

The rest of the area will see light rain from lunch time until 4-5 PM

7-DAY:

We go into a dry period after Tuesday’s light snow/rain. A cold front moves through the region Wednesday, gradually dropping temperatures throughout the day. The morning will be in the 30s, the afternoon in the 40s, and the evening in the 20s.

Thursday and Friday will have plenty of sunshine, but it’s colder with morning temperatures in the teens, and highs in the low 30s. We jump back into the 40s, and maybe even the 50s next weekend.