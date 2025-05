After another less than ideal Saturday, Sunday looks to feature drier and sunnier weather.

Starting in the morning, it’s expected to be mostly sunny but cool with temps in the 50s.

By the afternoon, some fair weather clouds should develop as winds pick up behind Saturday’s storm system.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will only make it into the upper 60s due to the northwesterly breeze.

If you’re looking for summerlike weather, there are some 80s in store later this week.