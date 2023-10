After the rain pulls out overnight tonight, crisp fall air is back in the forecast Sunday after a mild week.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s overnight, but only recover to the upper 50s and low 60s by afternoon.

It’ll also be windy at times with gusts up to 20mph. Sustained winds should be around 7-15mph.

The upcoming week also remains cool but seasonable, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s all week.