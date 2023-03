After a soggy Saturday, sunshine looks to return to the area on Sunday as a low pressure system exits the region.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s for most as warmer air moves into the region behind the low.

Windy conditions are also expected with gusts increasing to over 30mph by the afternoon.

Peak wind gusts could reach 40mph on some of the higher terrain in northern Worcester County, with most places experiencing gusts to 35mph.