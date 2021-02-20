Sunshine Returns Sunday, Rain/Snow Monday

7Weather- Snowfall for the month of February in Boston is officially above the monthly average. So far we’ve seen 15.3″ of snow since February 1st. On average, Boston gets 14.4″ for the entire month. The seasonal total is up to 38.4″ of snow. 5.7″ were added to that total Thursday-Friday night.

No precipitation is in the forecast… well for at least one day. Sunday morning starts cold near 20º, and then we get into the low 30 in the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine, and a chilly breeze in the morning.

Here we go again. This system will have minor impacts, but it’s still another round of rain/snow. Expect a few flakes early for the morning commute, and then steady snow start between 1-3 PM. It initially starts as snow for everyone, except the South Coast, and the Cape and the Islands.

It looks like snow will transition into rain along the Pike and south, and for the North Shore between 5-6 PM. It remains snow the entire time for northern Worcester County, parts of the Merrimack Valley, and southern New Hampshire. It looks like these areas that remain snow will get 1-3″ of snow.