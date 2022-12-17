After an unsettled start to the weekend, dry weather and some sunshine is on the way for Sunday.

The storm system that brought and snow Friday and Saturday is now making its way out of the region, but not without leaving some impressive snowfall totals for ski county.

Some resorts in Northern New England have received nearly 2 feet of snow, with most receiving at least one foot!

Across Southern New England on Sunday, expect a typical December day with partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 30s.

We are also keeping an eye on a late-week storm that could be significant. The current track of the storm keeps heavy snow totals west of New England, however a small shift in the storm’s track could bring snow back into the forecast. Stay tuned to the latest from the 7 Weather team on that forecast.