Sunshine Returns Thursday Afternoon, Spotty Showers Friday

After a mainly cloudy day today with a few sprinkles early, temperatures were seasonable for the month of March.

Looking ahead to Thursday, similar to today, we will see the clouds to start, but then emerging sunshine by the afternoon. It will be noticeably breezy, especially at the coast where we’ll see an onshore breeze out of the northwest keeping temperatures slightly cooler there.

At the coast, highs tomorrow afternoon into upper 40s, inland expect highs into the low 50s under that afternoon sunshine.

Friday, we have a system just to our south, which could bring a few showers south. Otherwise, we are looking at a mostly cloudy day with highs into the mid-50s.

Of the weekend days, Saturday looks to be the better of the two. Saturday features highs into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies (another seabreeze kicks in – keeping temperatures cooler at the coast).

Sunday brings rain and cooler temperatures with highs only into the 40s.

The following week looks seasonable and cloudy, with a few showers Monday.