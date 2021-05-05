Sunshine Returns To Round Out the Week

The sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday after a wet start to the week, and in fact, a wet start to the month of May. This is certainly the beneficial rain we’ve been looking for, especially for those gardens and lawns.

The showers will turn light and scattered this evening and should by ending for the Red Sox game tonight, but it will be damp and cool at Fenway.

Thursday brings breezy conditions before winding down by midday. Highs stretch into the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday also brings the sunshine, but highs are around 60°, cooler at the coast due to an onshore wind.

For this weekend, we have a low off to our northwest that could bring a few spot showers in the evening Saturday. For Mother’s Day, the bulk of the day should be dry as the showers hold off until night time. Highs will be seasonable — in the low 60s. A few showers linger into Monday, then it’s sun-filled Tuesday and Wednesday.