It’s been a soggy Sunday with scattered showers and mist over the area nearly the entire day.

After more showers and even a thunderstorm or two overnight, some clearing does move into New England, with some sunshine expected Monday.

Prior to the clearing, winds will pick up overnight, with occasional gusts over 40mph possible.

Although it’ll be breezy, it’ll be fairly nice Monday with temperatures reaching upper 60s for most under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds and showers move back into the forecast midweek, with temperatures staying into the 50s for the rest of the work week.