Sunshine Returns Wednesday, Wet Snow Inland Thursday Morning

7Weather- Welcome to March, where we get a little bit of everything weather-wise. Wednesday is mild with a mix of sun and clouds, and then some towns will get light snow Thursday morning.

Wednesday starts with sunshine and temperatures near freezing. We get into the upper 40s by lunch time, and it becomes partly sunny. Clouds keep moving in throughout the afternoon and we reach into the low 50s. A southeast wind keeps the coast in the 40s.

Light snow moves in between 6-8 AM Thursday morning, mainly for areas outside of I-495. Towns near 128 could also get a quick burst of snow initially. It changes over to all rain by 10 AM. Temperatures climb into the low 40s by the afternoon.

Roads remain wet inside of I-495 and along the Mass Pike with 1″ or less possible. Northern Worcester County, and southern New Hampshire have the best chance of getting 1-3″ of snow before the changeover to snow.

Friday is a pretty nice day. There is a chance for spot showers early in the morning, and then again in the evening, but in between that time it is warm with peeks of sun.

Highs reach into the low 70s and it is also breezy.