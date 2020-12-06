Sunshine Returns With a Chilly Wind After Saturday’s Storm

The soaking rain, the heavy snow, and the messy mix of the two created an unpleasant start to our weekend. Plus, the strong wind gusts helped with bringing trees and power lines down.

Worcester County saw the bullseye for snowfall accumulation with a few towns getting double digit snowfall. Paxton and Rutland both received over 10″ of snow, and with the water content of this snow and the cold air that has filtered in after the storm, the snow is like concrete this morning, making for tough snow removal. Thankfully, we have the sunshine today which will help in with melting.

For Boston, 0.3″ of snow fell, with rain leading to lower snowfall totals along the immediate coastline. While several inches of snow fell inland, several inches of rain fell along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands.

Today, the sunshine has returned with a blustery NW wind (not quite as windy as yesterday, but it’s enough to dock those temperatures at least 10-degrees with the wind chill through this afternoon).

A cold night ahead, under mostly clear skies, temperatures will dip into the upper teens to mid 20s.

Winds weaken to kick off the work week. Highs on Monday remain in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday brings more clouds and even a chance for a few sprinkles and flurries along the South Shore, Cape and Islands associated with the outer reaches of a ocean storm. Tuesday will be the coldest day in the 7-day with highs in the low 30s.

Seasonable temperatures return by Thursday along with a slight warm-up Friday into the start of next weekend. Next Saturday may have a few showers late.