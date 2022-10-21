7Weather- Saturday is the pick of weekend with dry and sunny weather. Clouds are back in the area of Sunday and showers move in throughout the afternoon.

Saturday morning has a chilly breeze with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Most of the day has a bright, blue sky and highs reach into the mid and upper 60s.

Sunday morning is dry with temperatures near 50º. Showers move into the region in the afternoon and we’ll have on and off showers throughout the rest of the day. We make it into the low 60s before the rain arrives and a breeze picks up in the afternoon. Showers continue into the evening and overnight.

We go into a bit of an unsettled weather pattern with the showers continuing into Monday. Expect scattered rain with highs in the low 60s.

It looks like this system is moving out for the Patriots game on Monday night, but there might still be patchy drizzle lingering in the area.