We did need the rain today…and, if it’s going to rain, no better day than a Monday! Rainfall reports were hit-n-miss (as usual during the warm season) with Nashua only picking up 0.06″ but Mansfield over 1.00″ of rain! The showers and downpours will fade this evening from north to south…taking into the overnight hours on the Cape before diminishing. On to Taco Tuesday!

A nice area of High Pressure settles into the Northeast. Plan on plenty of sunshine, seasonable temps and perhaps most importantly…low humidity! In fact, June 2022 has been void of excessive, obnoxious tropical air and the rest of the month will continue that theme

Normally, June in Boston sees 10 wicked muggy days, days where the dew points are 65 or higher but including today, only 6 such days have occurred..an impressive feat!

Looking down the road, the rest of the week sees low humidity but rising temps along with ample sunshine…great for outdoor enthusiasts!

Enjoy!

~JR