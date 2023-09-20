Aside from Monday this week has been (and will continue to be) picture perfect. Sunshine and blue skies continue for the next several days, taking us through the rest of the work week. Clear skies, light wind, and low dew points are the perfect recipe for temperatures to really fall off during the overnight hours and we’ll certainly do that tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s for many of us.

So it’s a crisp start tomorrow morning but with the sunshine we’ll rebound nicely in the afternoon. Wind today was less than yesterday and tomorrow will be less than today. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s again tomorrow, but make sure the kids have a layer for the bus stop in the morning!

Friday will be another nice day to finish the week, but we’ll have some high clouds stream in later in the day Friday.

The high clouds are ahead of thicker cloud cover that will move in for the weekend. Sadly the weekend does not look to be as bright as what we’ve dealt with this week. With the clouds come rain chances but how much rain is still to-be-determined. We’re in the battle zone between the strong high that’s overhead right now giving us sunshine, and a coastal low that will try to move north off of the Carolinas. The models aren’t in agreement as to which will win. The European is team high pressure, while the American model is team low pressure. The takeaway right now is the farther south you are, the more likely you’ll deal with rain this weekend. Hopefully tomorrow there will be a little more agreement on how the weekend is shaping up.