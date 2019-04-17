Sunshine, Sneezes and Sea Breezes

Not too shabby of a day yesterday, however, we could have dealt with less wind. Fortunately, we keep the sun today and lose the wind that we had tomorrow. In fact, the wind is light enough this afternoon that sea breezes will kick on in, allowing for cooler temperatures to prevail at the coastline. Overall, it’s a gorgeous day though and if you’re heading to the ball field or the playground with the kiddos home on school vacation, it’s a good idea to use some sunscreen as the sun angle (uv index = 6, which is high) is as strong as it is in late August. Pollen counts are way up there too, so if you’re sniffling and sneezing, the tree pollen may be your nemesis today.

We’ll loose our sunshine tomorrow as clouds increase and even a few late day patches of drizzle/spotty showers work in. Temps will be cooler too as winds are east to southeast out ahead of a warm front. That warm front blows through tomorrow night, and temperatures will spike to near 70 on Friday.

While a few scattered showers are likely Friday amid a few breaks of sun, the heaviest rain holds off until Friday night, into Saturday as a plume of moisture works into New England. 1-2″ of rain is likely by the time the rain wraps up early Sunday. Easter Sunday doesn’t look perfect, but looks ok and certainly better than Saturday as showers become isolated, temps stay mild and even breaks of sun return.

By the way, we’re going to have sub 6am sun rises from this point on through July. Enjoy all that sun today!

