Sunshine Sticks Around for Thursday

It certainly was a dreary and wet start to our Wednesday as a few locations reported well over an inch of rainfall within the last 24 hours, but thankfully the afternoon brought the return to sunshine, allowing high temperatures to stretch to near 70 (at least in Boston it reached 70!)

With clear skies overnight, that will give way to chilly temps for most spots with lows slipping into the upper 30s inland, 40s at the coast.

Tomorrow is a beautiful day from start to finish (after a chilly start, of course). We see temperatures into the afternoon bounce back into the upper 60s under mainly sun-filled skies.

Friday remains dry through most of the daytime hours, with rain returning by Friday night. The weekend looks 50/50, with a nice fall-day on Saturday under partly cloudy skies to showers and a cool-down on Sunday with highs into the low 50s (not great timing for the Pats game).

Currently, October 2019 is in the top 5 for the amount of days with measurable rainfall in Boston. We may climb to the top of this list if we continue to see night showers both Friday night into Saturday (2 days)…along with Sunday into Monday (2 days) with a total of 4 more days to add to this list, voila that’s 18 total days with measurable rain ahead of Halloween!

It’s just something that we as meteorologists are keeping are eyes on. Overall, we are still below normal in terms of how much rainfall we’ve seen so far this month.

Looks like we’re tracking another showery midweek next week, too.