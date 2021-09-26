Skies clear today after overnight showers. This afternoon will have low humidity, sunshine and highs in the low and mid 70s. We’ll have some great weather at Gillette with bright skies and temperatures in the low 70s

Monday morning will have sunshine and it will be a cool start with temperatures in the low and mid 50s. Some spots might wake up even a bit cooler in the upper 40s. The afternoon will have a mix of sun and clouds and there will be a spot shower around. Highs reach into the low and mid 70s.

There’s a better chance of rain on Tuesday as a weak low pressure system moves through the area. As of now it looks like the morning is mainly cloudy with showers developing mid-day (11AM-1PM). Highs hit close to 70º right before the wet weather moves in and then it drops off into the upper 60s for the rest of the afternoon.

Cooler and dry air moves in mid-week. Wednesday will have a fall-feel with crisp air and highs in the mid and upper 60s.

That fall-feel continues for the rest of the week and into the start of next weekend. Morning temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s, and afternoon highs hit into the low and mid 60s.