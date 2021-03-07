Sunshine To Start The Week, Spring-Like Mid-Week

7Weather- It is near normal on Monday, and then temperatures go up from there.

Monday morning will still be cold in the teens to low 20s. We quickly rebound in the afternoon with highs near 40º. It will be a full day of sunshine, and there will be a very light breeze.

Clouds move in Monday evening, and there could be a few flakes overnight.

Expect extra clouds Tuesday morning, but they’re only around early. Skies clear by mid-day, and highs jump into the mid 50s.

There will be a breeze at 10-15 mph throughout the day, but it will be out of the west, and northwest, so it doesn’t look like an onshore wind kicks in.

Wednesday is sunny and warm! Highs will be about 20 degrees above average, giving us a spring-like feel. Inland areas reach into the low 60s, but an onshore wind will keep the coast a bit cooler in the low and mid 50s.

Boston likely gets into the 60s on Thursday. A breezy southwest wind will keep the sea breeze away. We’re behind on our first 60º day. On average, Boston sees it’s first 60º day in mid-February.

Friday might feel a bit muggy in the morning, and it is still warm with temperatures in the 60s. A cold front moving in could give us spotty showers, especially in the morning.