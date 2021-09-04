Today is the pick of the holiday weekend! There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 70s. It’s a “cooler” beach day, but overall the best day to head to the coast this weekend. Clouds gradually move in tonight and it remains comfortable with temperatures dropping into the 50s to low 60s.

Sunday starts will a little bit of sunshine, and then its mainly cloudy for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s at lunch time, and then highs make into the upper 70s. Most of the daylight hours are dry aside from a few sprinkles around dinner time. Showers begin to move between 8-10 PM and will be on and off overnight.

Expect scattered showers, maybe a few downpours Monday morning, but the steady rain doesn’t hang around all day. Showers begin to move out mid-morning, and then we might actually have sunshine by lunch time. There could be an isolated storm north after 2 PM, but for the most part the rest of the day is dry. Highs reach close to 80º.

Skies are mainly sunny on Tuesday and highs remains in the 70s. Wednesday will be humid with highs near 80º. The day starts with sunshine, and then clouds move in mid-day. Expect a few afternoon storms as a cold front moves through the area.