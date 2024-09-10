Alrighty… while the lawns may be getting a bit crispy at this point, the overall glorious September weather continues. Not only does the pattern favor great weather again today, much of the next 7-10 days looks to favor dry, and comfortably warm weather across much of Southern New England.



Highs bounce back into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with dew points dropping off into the 40s. With very low humidity and clear skies tonight, it’ll be easy for the temps to drop off quickly this evening, fading back into the 40s to lower 50s for many to start off Wednesday morning.

With sunny skies in place tomorrow, the bounce back is quick, nearing 80 inland in the afternoon. The sea breeze at the coast will fade beach temps back into the lower 70s in the afternoon, but overall, it’s a bright and beautiful September day again. Almost a copy/paste forecast for Thursday, just add a couple degrees.

Friday, a bit more humidity enters the scene and with temps in the mid 80s in the afternoon, it’ll feel like summer. As a weak disturbance/front drops in, it’s possible a few pop-up storms develop in the afternoon, but they look isolated. At this point, consider it lucky to get some water on the lawn as the dry stretch has been impressive.

We’re back to dry air Saturday and Sunday. 70s coast, low to mid 80s inland. Great pool/beach weather for mid September.

In the tropics, Francine is expected to strengthen as it heads toward the LA coast over the next 36hrs.