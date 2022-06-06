What a day we had for ourselves on Sunday. Sunshine, low humidity and temps in the mid to upper 70s. Perfect weather for any outdoor activities you had planned.



Today, we pick up right where we left off. Low humidity and a comfortable warm afternoon. Now, there will be some more clouds in the mix with the sunshine this afternoon and a cooling sea breeze at the coast, but another fine June day for sure. Highs head to near 80 inland and hold near 70 at the coast.

Tomorrow, it’ll turn breezy, but be warm with temps near 80, although cooler along the south coast. Clouds increase late in the day and showers arrive in the evening. That’ll start the chances for rain this week, which in total, will be beneficial.



Scattered showers are in and out through Wednesday, with a renewed chance of steadier rain/thunder Thursday morning. Following this, will be another round of wet weather Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. All said and done, many locations in New England may pick up 1-2″ of rain this week, which would be beneficial as much of eastern Mass is now in a moderate drought.