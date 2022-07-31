What a start this Sunday morning as low humidity, clear skies and light winds allowed overnight lows to dip down into the 50s for many. Comfortable sleeping weather for sure.





After the comfortable start, temps are off to the races to the upside, reaching near 90 away from the coast this afternoon. At the beaches, sea breezes kick in, pushing temps back to near 80. A great day from the pools to the beaches for sure. More mid to high level clouds and some cumulus clouds mix in this afternoon, but we’ll stay dry.





A wave of low pressure zips by us to our south late tonight and tomorrow, keeping most of the rain south of us as well (what else is new). With that said, a few isolated showers are possible, mainly across Southeast Mass. Temps tomorrow run from near 90 in the Merrimack Valley to mid to upper 80s across Boston/MetroWest to near 80 along the south coast.





A few isolated to scattered storms pop-up Tuesday afternoon in an otherwise mainly dry and hot day with temps near 90.



We’ll be near 90 inland again Wednesday, albeit cooler at the coast.



The peak heat is Thursday as temps push into the upper 90s to 100. Fortunately, the highest heat doesn’t have staying power as scattered storms Friday and Saturday break the heat and send temps back to the 80s for highs.