We’ll continue to build upon what we started yesterday, and that is the summer warmth and humidity pushing in, pushing the numbers up.

Today, many towns and cities run up into the upper 80s to 90 degrees by mid afternoon. There will be a late afternoon front slip through from north to south, triggering off an isolated shower, but the rainfall today is few and far between and no severe weather is expected. At the coast, waves run 2-4 feet with a low to moderate risk of rip currents. Overall, a solid beach day if you have the day off. Enjoy!





Once the front slips through this evening, temps fade fast, and we’ll start tomorrow off in the 50s and low 60s. With winds back to the northeast, it’s a much cooler day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Ditto on Friday.

Humidity jumps back up Saturday and Sunday with the highest risk of showers and storms on Saturday evening/overnight. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but we should be able to kick the front offshore midday/afternoon as Sunday’s temps run back up into the 80s. Labor Day looks dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 70s.