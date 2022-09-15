It was our first real taste of fall in New England today. We’ve had cool days recently but they’ve been accompanied by rain and humidity which takes away that classic “fall feel”. Today Mother Nature was all in — cooler temperatures, sunshine, zero humidity, and a good breeze. Temperatures today topped out around 70°.

While it was windy today, the wind will back down tonight. That combined with clear skies and low humidity will lead to a chilly night tonight. Most towns (not including Boston with the Urban Heat Island) will fall down into the 40s tonight and even lower 40s!

For most of us (again, not Boston), it will be the coldest morning we’ve had since early May!

When dew points or humidity is low, temperatures are able to cool off and warm up pretty easy. It’s why we have a pretty chilly night tonight but we’ll rebound back to the lower 70s tomorrow. You might be thinking that lower 70s isn’t warm. Well you’re right, it’s below average. But when you start in the 40s, climbing to the 70s is a 30 degree temperature swing, which is a pretty good rebound. Tomorrow is another nice fall day with similar temperatures, similar humidity, but the wind will be quite a bit less than today.

The weekend forecast brings the best of both worlds. If you like the fall like weather, you’ll have Saturday. If you’re not ready to let go of summer well you may even get to squeak out a beach day on Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday will stay in the lower 70s with sunshine and low humidity. Both temperatures and humidity make a comeback for Sunday and bring us another summer like day to close out the weekend.