What’s the saying in New England? If you don’t like the weather, wait a day? Well if that isn’t true today, then I don’t know what is! From the heat and humidity yesterday where many towns hit 90° combined with tropical humidity to the fall, crisp air we had today. What a change! Dew points in the span of 12 hours fell from borderline tropical, to comfortable where they stayed through the day and will stay for Friday.

And it wasn’t just the humidity, obviously the temperatures crashed too! For much of the afternoon, temperatures were running 15-20° colder than yesterday afternoon!

We have another fall like day on tap for Friday. It really is an almost repeat day with about 2 degrees added to our temperatures. The sun will be back out in full force and the humidity will stay nice and low.

Stuffed between two very fall like days of course is a fall like night. Tonight will be a good one to open or crack the windows and let the fresh air in! Most towns will fall down close to 50° tonight with our typically cooler spots even dipping into the upper 40s.

Sadly the weekend forecast doesn’t stay quite this nice. The humidity will return for Saturday and Sunday and with higher humidity (moisture) comes an increase in the rain chances. The front we’ve been talking about all week has unfortunately slowed down quite a bit. Maybe this is good news, maybe this is bad news depending on what your plans were and when. This now means I think Saturday is entirely dry with just some added clouds overhead. Then Sunday features higher rain chances versus what looked like just the early morning earlier this week. A few things to note about Sunday… it does look like scattered showers will be around for much of the day BUT it won’t rain all day long! It’ll be passing showers with plenty of dry hours intermixed as well. The high-res forecast models will start to get a look at Sunday’s rain potential by this time tomorrow, so come back tomorrow and we can probably be a little bit more detailed about the timing and location of Sunday’s showers.