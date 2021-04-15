System Brings Rain, Snow and Wind Friday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northern Worcester Co. and NW Middlesex Co. from 8PM tonight through 8PM Friday for a few inches of accumulating snow that could make for slick travel and could lead to a few power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for interior southern NH, the northern Berkshire and southern VT from 8PM tonight through 8PM Friday adding up to several inches of snowfall leading to difficult travel and some power outages possible.

As for how much accumulating snow, it depends on elevation and the timing of the cold air. This evening, rain becomes widespread this evening (by 7PM), turning heavy at times.

By 11PM, the rain switches over to snow for the higher elevations on the spine of the Berkshires and north central MA and interior southern NH.

The extent of that rain/snow line digs farther south, with a chance for a few flurries mixing in near 495 and Metrowest.

The Friday morning commute may be a bit slippery for the RT. 2 corridor, Worcester Hills and the Monadnock Region of southern NH.

For the rest of our region, it’s mainly a cold rain through the morning, tapering to a few showers by midday, with temperatures remaining in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We certainly do need the precipitation whether it’s rain or snow. Overall, this soaking rain (or the heavy wet snow), will give us at least an inch of rainfall.

So far this spring season (since March 1st), both Boston and Worcester have received less than 3″ of rain, which is over 3 inches below normal.

Not only are we tracking the precipitation, we’re also tracking gusty winds as this system pushes in tonight. Higher gusts expected for Cape Ann/Gloucester and the Outer Cape.

As the system starts to pull away from southern New England early Saturday, it could still throw a few rain showers at us on the backside of the system.

These will be light and scattered, but with the close proximity of the system still looming off the coast, it will still be windy for our coastal communities Saturday.

Both weekend days feature mainly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday could also bring a spot sprinkle.

After several days of below normal temperatures, we kick off the work week with the return of warm temperatures and some sunshine. 60s Monday, 70 by Tuesday and still remaining above normal through the end of that 7-day forecast.