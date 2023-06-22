It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. It was an age of summer fun in the sun, it was an age of ducking and covering from summer storms, it was an epoch of humidity, it was an epoch of warmth, it was the season of summer that weather-wise, offered both hope and despair.



Alright, alright, while I won’t go all Charles Dickens on you and give you high school English class flashbacks, we do have a pattern change ahead, but one that still offers unsettled weather. Cliff notes please? Sure.

The pattern that has brought us continued cool weather and clouds will end after today. It’ll be replaced by a different pattern, one that offers summery warmth, much higher humidity, but yet again though, the risk of storms from time to time.



Today’s shower chance is highest this afternoon across SE Mass/RI/CT. Temps run warmest north, coolest south. Tonight, it’s fair game for anyone to catch a passing shower or two as the leading edge of warmer air and high humidity nose in.

Friday offers low clouds and patchy morning fog, breaks of afternoon sun and isolated to scattered storms. Highs run 75-80 and with dew points pushing to near 70, it’ll be a mild and very muggy day.

That sky high humidity lasts through the weekend, into much of next week, something we haven’t had much of this year. The theme of the pattern?… A summery, soupy air mass in place. One that provides murky starts with low clouds and fog at times that breaks for a mix of clouds and sun, and yes some PM summer storms that fire up. Any storm that does fire-up, will be capable of locally torrential rain thanks the a ton of water vapor in the air. Those storms through the weekend also favor the interior, especially the higher terrain of New England. Remember, even in this pattern, you’ll also get plenty of dry hours with breaks of sun (hope) too. Just keep an eye on the radar if you plan on firing up that grill for a cookout of lounging pool-side. Occasionally, you’ll have to dodge a storm or two as well.





