Taste Of Fall Now… Some Summer Ahead

We certainly chilled out this morning as temperatures dropped into the 40s for many towns northwest of Boston. In Boston, the 57 degree reading was the coldest since June 14th. The rebound today into the low to mid 70s is about 5-8 degrees below average, but overall, it’s a nice day as we stay dry. It’ll be breezy across Southeast Mass with more clouds at times there.

Tonight will be quite chilly as clear skies and light winds set the stage for the temps to drop into the 40s for many while Boston fades back to the mid 50s. Despite that chilly start, temps tomorrow afternoon rebound nicely, into the mid to upper 70s.

We still have some summer left in the tank as higher humidity and warmer air works in Wednesday, and the 80s stick around through Saturday. Shower chances do go up Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a front comes through. In the meantime, we’ll also track a low off the East coast that could become the next tropical storm of the season. The winds from it stay offshore, but it could provide some rough surf/rip currents at some beaches toward the end of the week.