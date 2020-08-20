Taste of Fall to Summer Heat

Cool enough for you this morning? It certainly has been a break over the last several days from the high heat and high humidity we’ve endured over much of the summer. Despite that current chill in the air this morning, summer’s surge isn’t over yet as temps warm back into the mid 80s to near 90 by tomorrow afternoon. The storm risk over the weekend is low as just a few isolated storms pop along the sea breeze that kicks in Saturday and a few isolated storms pop up with the humidity and warmth on Sunday. Much of the time remains rain-free once again.

The tropics are starting to heat back up. Tropical Depression 13 will likely develop into the tropical storm within a couple days.