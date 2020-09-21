Teddy’s Fringe Effects

It was another fall-like morning out there with temperatures dipping down to the upper 20s and low 30s away from the coastline! In fact, record setting for a few towns!

But with sunshine today, we’ll rebound nicely. Yes, you’ll still want a light jacket, but much like the weekend, if you’re dressed for it, it’s a beautiful day.

A little further from home we’re still watching the tropics with two systems that will impact the US. The first, Tropical Storm Beta and the second, Hurricane Teddy.

Tropical Storm Beta will move onshore on the Texas coastline as a slow moving rain maker. There again could be flooding with a lot of rain and a slow moving storm, but thankfully it’s not a powerhouse hurricane.

Then there’s Hurricane Teddy. Teddy will not make landfall in New England, the US or really at all. By the time it does make landfall in Canada it will be a remnant low pressure. That said, it is close enough where we’ll see some fringe effects from it.

Wind:

A wind advisory is in effect for tomorrow for the Cape and the Island for wind gusts up to 50 mph. It will be windy all day on the Cape and breezy for the rest of us. Then in the evening, once the storm passes, strong northwest winds will kick up for all of us.

Coastal Flooding:

It’s not a great risk, but we could see one foot inundation for low lying areas during the Tuesday afternoon high tide.