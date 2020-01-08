Temp Roller Coaster Ahead

It wasn’t a big storm, but a sideswipe from a developing storm did drop up to a few inches of snow into southern New England, with the highest totals falling across the Cape and Islands. West of Boston, it was just a sugar coating in spots. While it wasn’t a big storm, it is enough to create a few early slick spots on untreated roads this morning.

Breaks of sun from mid morning to early afternoon will allow temps today to near 40. Then after 2pm, we’ll track scattered snow showers and isolated snow squalls moving through. Temps drop this evening as winds ramp up too. With expected gusts of 40-50mph late this afternoon, through the night, a wind advisory is in place for parts of southern New England, where peak gusts are expected: Worcester County and the Cape and Islands.

The combination of the cold and the wind will drive wind chills down to near 0 tomorrow morning with air temps in the teens. Highs only recover to 25-30 in the afternoon with winds diminishing by late afternoon. Then… the amazing temp turnaround as highs jump to 45-50 on Friday and head to near 60 this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be close to record highs. While a few spotty showers are possible Friday and Saturday, the highest chance of steadier rain won’t come until Sunday morning. Temps likely start Sunday near 60, then fade back in the afternoon.