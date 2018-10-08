Temp Roller Coaster Ahead… Update on Michael

Winds of change are in the air today with much cooler air in place thanks to a northeasterly breeze and lots of low level clouds. While we won’t catch a lot of rain in terms of amounts, at times, some spotty light showers or drizzle are possible. Temps hold in the 50s to near 60.

Despite the cloudy start tomorrow, the trend is up as clouds break for some sun in the afternoon and highs head well into the 70s with the breeze out of the south to southwest. That southerly breeze continues on Wednesday, allowing temps to take a run at and surpass 80! We transition back to cooler air late Thursday as showers move through with a cold front.

The late week forecast for us is complicated by Michael, and what it’s ultimate path will be. At 5am, Michael was a Tropical Storm with winds of 70mph and will likely become a hurricane within 24hrs. As Michael gains strength, it approaches the Florida Panhandle as a Cat 2 or perhaps Cat 3 hurricane, making landfall sometime late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Thereafter, a cold front pushing into the east coast will help draw Michael to the north and then northeast. Notice the path/cone to the south of New England? Where the center tracks within that cone will determine how much rain we get here in Southern New England. A track near/just south of Nantucket would promote widespread heavy rain Friday-Saturday AM, while a path along the center of the cone or on the southern half will have much of the heavy rain missing to our south. A band of 3-6″ of rain is likely along Michael’s track, so it’s worthy to keep an eye on it… hopefully that band stays south for the fish.

Behind the front and remnant low of Michael, cool, crisp air pours in for Saturday afternoon and Sunday with highs only in the 50s.

Have a good day.

@clamberton7 – twitter