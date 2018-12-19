Temp Roller Coaster, Soaking Rains to Festive Flakes

Chilly air prevails this morning, but overall, the trend is for the better as winds aren’t nearly as strong as yesterday, there’s no black ice, and temperatures moderate back to near 40 degrees this afternoon. Tomorrow, we’ll jump up into the mid to upper 40s, with morning sun fading behind afternoon clouds.

Temps spike into the 50s and low 60s Friday, but the likelyhood of heavy rain and strong winds also spike. Soaking rains will drop 1-3″ of water across the area, swell up rivers and streams and allow for localized street flooding. Winds gust 40-50mph+ in the afternoon and evening, with the strongest winds across Southeast Mass.

While Friday is a washout, the trend is to dry it out for the weekend as cool it off. In fact we’ll cool it off enough that some festive flakes may fly by Christmas Eve as a weak disturbance works in. If there’s enough moisture, we could coat the ground white, but it doesn’t look like this system would be shovel/plow worthy. Christmas Day looks quiet with temps in the 30s.

Have a good day.

@clamberton7 – https://twitter.com/clamberton7