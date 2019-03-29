Temp Trade Off

The overall milder pattern continues today, into the weekend. There is a trade-off however as we’ll contend with more clouds and at times, a few showers. Today, temps hover in the low to mid 50s this afternoon with a few on and off rain showers.

Tonight, a cool front slowly sags as winds turn east. That’ll provide some late night patchy fog and drizzle. With that in mind, tomorrow morning starts damp and for some, the warm-up comes slow. As the front is either steady or slow to lift north tomorrow afternoon, midday temps may vary quite a bit across the area from the 40s to near 50 north of the front to the 60s south of it. Any mild spike in temps from Boston, northeast Mass and southern NH may not come until late afternoon/dinner time.

The best rain chance on Sunday is with a cold front early to mid afternoon. Temps will reach near 60 ahead of the front, and then quickly drop into the 40s late afternoon.

Have a good day and a great weekend.

