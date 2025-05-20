A busy northwesterly wind adds a bit of a chill this morning as temps start off the day in the 40s to near 50. More clouds than sunshine is the theme of the day and as winds turn to the northeast this afternoon, it’ll be coolest at the coast. Highs today run in the mid 50s to low 60s, mildest inland. Despite a lot of clouds at times, the day looks mainly dry as just a few sprinkles graze the coast.

Tomorrow, it’s another step down in the temp department with highs in the low to mid 50s. A lot of clouds win out with a few patches of drizzle possible thanks to an onshore flow.

Rain develops on Thursday, with a soaking rain/embedded downpours likely in the afternoon and evening. Temps run in the 40s to low 50s for highs and winds increase out of the east to northeast, gusting over 40mph at the coast and 25-35mph inland. A cold, raw, feel to the air will be in place from start to finish. Many spots pick up 1-2″ of rain.

The rain tapers to some scattered showers mixed in with dry hours for Friday and Saturday. Temps rebound into the mid 50s Friday and near 60 Saturday. Gradual improvements continue through the weekend with more breaks of sun and just a spot shower Sunday and then more sun and close to 70 on Memorial Day.