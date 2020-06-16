Temp Trend Is Up… 90 in Sight

A chilly start kicks off this Tuesday morning, however, temps jump up quickly today with abundant sunshine winning out. That cool ocean breeze remains today at the coast as highs top off near 70 there, while we near 80 inland.

Humidity remains in check the next few days as the warming trend continues tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s at the coast to low to mid 80s inland.

By the end of the week, humidity comes up as temperatures rebound into the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. At the coast, we’ll hold near 80 with localized sea breezes kicking in. Showers and storms are hard to come by, and even over the weekend, despite an isolated storm or two across the interior, much of Father’s Day Weekend remains dry.