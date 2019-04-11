Temp Trend Is Up… Couple Rain Chances Ahead

While it’s a chilly start this morning, it’s a bright start thanks to quite a bit of sunshine in place. That sunshine will fade a bit this afternoon behind some mid to high level clouds that filter it out, but overall, it’s a calm weather day across New England. Temps this afternoon rebound into the low to mid 50s inland, but hold in the upper 40s at the coast with localized sea breezes. Tomorrow, temps a just a touch milder, but a lot more clouds are in place. Those clouds will foreshadow rain showers that work in here Friday night and early Saturday.

Saturday showers linger into mid morning through Southeast Mass, and the trend to clear is slow south of Boston. From Boston, on north and west, clouds break for some sun by the afternoon and that’s when temps jump up to near 70 or higher.

Sunday looks good, 60s to near 70 inland, 50s at the coast. The chance for showers does increase late in the day, but most of the rain holds on until Sunday night. Unfortunately that rain holds on through Marathon Monday as locally heavy rain is likely through early afternoon. The temp forecast is tricky as there will be a front that separates the 40s from the 60s right across our area. Right now, I’d plan on 40s for the Marathon Route, although that could change pending the position of the front.

We’ll keep you posted on air and online on that forecast over the next several days.

