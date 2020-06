A mix of sun and clouds this morning will allow a chilly start to warm up to near seasonable levels as temperatures head into the upper 60s and lower 70s, albeit, cooler at the coast. While most of the day is dry, more clouds stream in this afternoon with a few spot showers or sprinkles late-day. A better chance for scattered showers arrives this evening.

A few spot showers are possible tomorrow too, but it’s a warm day with highs in the 70s to low 80s, coolest at the coast.