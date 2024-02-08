Clear skies and light winds allowed for a frosty start for many this morning as temps dipped back down into the lower to middle 20s for most. However, sunshine this morning will allow for us to rebound back into the 40s fairly quick. Temps this afternoon range from the low 40s at the coast, where a light onshore wind develops, to mid to upper 40s inland. Some clouds are possible near the coast this afternoon too, if they drift back in off the ocean.

Friday, we’ll start off with patchy fog and clouds with a sprinkle or flurry in the morning as a warm front lifts through. On the other side of the front, we’ll watch jump up into the mid 40s to near 50 with some partial sun midday, into the afternoon.



The milder air peaks Saturday as highs press up toward 60 degrees for some. It’ll be very close to record territory. It’ll also be dry for most of Saturday, but a few late-day/evening spotty showers are possible as a front slides through.

While it won’t be cold yet Sunday, it will be cooler, and dry, with highs in the mid 40s to near 50. We trend down a bit more Monday.

Monday night, into Tuesday we’ll have to watch an area of low pressure push in from our southwest. Pending the track and how quickly it develops off the coast, will dictated rain/snow lines and how much precip we get. Winds could get strong near the coast too, which we’ll watch closely due to the astronomical tides on the higher side.



Behind the departing storm, the pattern is cold for the rest of next week… so enjoy the milder air while we have it.