The pattern ahead is a milder one as we shake off the chilly breezes from earlier this week and head into a Spring feel to the air by the weekend. Today, we’ll push the numbers back to near 40 with partly to mostly sunny skies. Just like yesterday, most of the cloud cover will be across Southeast Mass, where a wind off the water keeps temps in the upper 30s and even a few snow showers/flurry in place from time to time this morning.

Highs tomorrow run a bit higher with a mix of sun and clouds and temps pressing into the mid 40s during the afternoon. Friday will feature more clouds and highs in the 45-50 range.

The peak of the mild air moves in Saturday as highs rise into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. While a spot shower can’t be ruled out Friday morning and again Saturday evening, most of the time from now, through the weekend, will be precipitation free.

Temps cool back to near seasonable levels early next week. We’ll watch to see if an area of low pressure coming out of the south is close enough to us to deliver a shot of some rain and snow.

The longer range pattern looks seasonably cold to below average by mid to late week next week.