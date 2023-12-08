While it’s not quite as cold this morning as yesterday morning, we still have a chill in the air with temps near 20 outside of Boston and around 30 in the city. With very little wind in place, it’s an easy cold to handle.

Temps this afternoon rebound into the lower 40s, under light winds and a mix of sun and clouds. A nice seasonable December day to end the workweek.

The temp trend is up through the weekend, peaking late Sunday into Monday morning. It’ll stay dry Saturday into Sunday morning, but we’ll likely have scattered showers start to kick in mid to late afternoon Sunday, especially inland.

Sunday night into Monday morning is the main concern for a potent storm moving through. As southerly winds increase Sunday night, temps stay warm, near 60. A lot of moisture moves in from the west, with downpours, thunder and strong winds predawn Monday, through most of the morning commute. Rain totals run 1-3″ across Southern New England and winds will gusts 45-65mph, strongest down across Cape Ann and the Cape and Islands. We’ll watch for isolated to scattered tree damage and power outages where winds are the strongest. Some minor coastal flooding is possible along the south coast of MA/RI during the Monday morning high tide too.

Rain tapers off mid to late morning and temps crash from near 60, back into the 40s as we dry out. We’ll stay dry mid week with a seasonable chill.