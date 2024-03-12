Yikes! A cold wind huffed and puffed yesterday, gusting over 50mph at times. That created a few pockets of power outages and tree damage across the region. With temps only in the 40s, it was a cold wind too.

Today, a busy breeze is still with us later this morning and this afternoon. It’ll gust 25-35mph, so compared to yesterday, the wind speeds are down. The temperatures however, are up, as we’ll warm into the mid 50s for many. Mostly sunny skies win out too as we enjoy an overall nice mid March day.

The winds are very light tomorrow and again on Thursday, and that’ll allow a sea breeze to kick on in. Away from the coast, temps push to near 60 tomorrow and into the low to mid 60s on Thursday. At the coast, a sea breeze will knock temps back into the 40s to near 50 along the water’s edge.

The pattern turns unsettled at the end of the week with showers back into the forecast on Friday.