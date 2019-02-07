Temperature Roller Coaster

After record setting or record tying temperatures earlier this week, the past couple of days have been more typical of early February. The roller coaster ride continues through the weekend and into next week. We’ll close the week on another warm note… for most. Warm air will try to surge northward and leave a sharp temperature contrast where the warm air gets “stuck”. Areas like Taunton and Plymouth could make a run toward 60 degrees, with temperatures around Lawrence only climbing to around 50. With the warm will come rain — which will kick off around midnight tonight, rain overnight, and become scattered before ending by noon.

Once the rain is out, winds will pick up from the northwest and cool things down by the afternoon and especially through the weekend. Despite being cold, the weekend looks sunny and dry. As we head into next work week, we are watching another storm Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now it still looks warm enough where we’ll once again deal with a rain/snow, messy mix. It may increase Boston’s snow total slightly depending on the track, but still not that monster snow that many snow lovers are hoping for. So the snow drought continues. If you’re looking for snow, you can literally head in any direction from Boston and you’ll find some.

On a positive note, though, daylight is improving dramatically and will continue to do so over the next few months. In the next month alone, Boston will gain an hour and 17 minutes of daylight!